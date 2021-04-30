Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,611 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 5,317 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 4.90% of Nathan’s Famous worth $11,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NATH. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Nathan’s Famous by 153.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,833 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in Nathan’s Famous in the 4th quarter valued at $332,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Nathan’s Famous in the 4th quarter valued at $473,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Nathan’s Famous by 230.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,394 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 7,944 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Nathan's Famous alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NATH opened at $65.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 0.31. Nathan’s Famous, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.38 and a 52 week high of $73.27.

Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. Nathan’s Famous had a net margin of 14.60% and a negative return on equity of 18.63%. The company had revenue of $18.03 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%.

Nathan’s Famous Profile

Nathan's Famous, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the foodservice industry. The company owns and franchises restaurants under the Nathan's Famous brand name, as well as sells products bearing the Nathan's Famous trademarks through various channels of distribution. It also has license agreements for the manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of Nathan's Famous branded hot dogs, sausages, and corned beef products in refrigerated consumer packages to be resold through retail channels, such as supermarkets, groceries, mass merchandisers, and club stores; and other Nathan's Famous branded refrigerated meat products in consumer packages to be resold through retail channels.

Recommended Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NATH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH).

Receive News & Ratings for Nathan's Famous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nathan's Famous and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.