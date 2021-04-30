National Bank Financial Boosts Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target to C$32.50

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial to C$32.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TECK.B has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Teck Resources from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Teck Resources to C$34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Teck Resources from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Teck Resources from C$26.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Teck Resources from C$29.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$30.06.

TECK.B traded down C$0.81 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$26.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,151,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,180,303. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$11.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$29.81. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.88 billion and a PE ratio of -16.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$26.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$23.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.06.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

