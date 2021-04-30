National Bank Financial Weighs in on Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:FSM)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fortuna Silver Mines in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.80 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.92. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Fortuna Silver Mines’ FY2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FSM. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from $11.25 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from $12.25 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from $9.00 to $8.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

Shares of FSM stock opened at $6.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.62 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Fortuna Silver Mines has a fifty-two week low of $2.86 and a fifty-two week high of $9.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.26.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $103.50 million during the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 8.97%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 4th quarter worth $91,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 1st quarter worth $74,000. 34.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

