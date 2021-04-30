National Bankshares Boosts North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Price Target to C$23.00

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) had its price objective boosted by National Bankshares from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 40.67% from the stock’s previous close.

NOA has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Atb Cap Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of North American Construction Group in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on North American Construction Group from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Pi Financial increased their price target on North American Construction Group from C$17.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on North American Construction Group to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. North American Construction Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$20.63.

Shares of NOA stock traded up C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$16.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,457. North American Construction Group has a 52-week low of C$6.30 and a 52-week high of C$16.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$14.08 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.30, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of C$489.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$136.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$129.47 million. Equities research analysts predict that North American Construction Group will post 1.9400001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Martin Robert Ferron sold 85,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.17, for a total value of C$1,374,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,104,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$34,026,175.26. Also, insider North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 699,403 shares of North American Construction Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$15.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,085,537.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 699,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$11,085,537.55. In the last three months, insiders bought 721,403 shares of company stock valued at $11,391,173 and sold 110,200 shares valued at $1,760,010.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

