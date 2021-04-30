National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Beverage Corp. is a holding company for various subsidiaries that develop, manufacture, market and distribute a complete portfolio of quality beverage products throughout the United States. Their brands emphasize distinctive flavor variety, including their flagship brands, Shasta(R) and Faygo(R), complete lines of multi-flavored and cola soft drinks. “

Get National Beverage alerts:

Separately, UBS Group lowered shares of National Beverage from a neutral rating to a sell rating and boosted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Sell and an average price target of $40.88.

Shares of FIZZ stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.31. 8,570 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,152,028. National Beverage has a 1-year low of $24.42 and a 1-year high of $98.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.39.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39. National Beverage had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 33.20%. The business had revenue of $245.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.50 million. As a group, analysts forecast that National Beverage will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in National Beverage during the 3rd quarter valued at $351,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of National Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at $742,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at $472,000. Park National Corp OH acquired a new position in shares of National Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at $16,784,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.68% of the company’s stock.

About National Beverage

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix CÃºrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Beverage (FIZZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.