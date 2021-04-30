NCR (NYSE:NCR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

NCR (NYSE:NCR) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NCR had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 7.13%.

Shares of NCR stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,320,329. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.13. NCR has a fifty-two week low of $15.18 and a fifty-two week high of $46.78.

NCR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of NCR from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NCR from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens upped their target price on shares of NCR from $39.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of NCR from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of NCR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

In other news, EVP Adrian Button sold 3,745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $132,273.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,541 shares in the company, valued at $266,348.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About NCR

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications & Technology segments. The Banking segment offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

