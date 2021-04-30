Needham & Company LLC Increases Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target to $2,700.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $2,500.00 to $2,700.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.84% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,450.20.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,392.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 trillion, a P/E ratio of 46.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2,161.16 and a 200 day moving average of $1,902.55. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $1,296.01 and a fifty-two week high of $2,431.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.87 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in Alphabet by 44,364.5% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,551,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,169,000 after acquiring an additional 7,534,862 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $9,523,211,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,733,202,000 after purchasing an additional 697,236 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,183,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,590,747,000 after purchasing an additional 447,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 222.9% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 619,791 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,270,000 after purchasing an additional 427,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

