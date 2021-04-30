Needham & Company LLC Increases Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Price Target to $260.00

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $215.00 to $260.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.52% from the stock’s current price.

EFX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Equifax from $201.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Equifax from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Equifax in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Equifax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.25.

Equifax stock traded down $2.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $225.06. The stock had a trading volume of 796 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,763. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Equifax has a 12 month low of $135.64 and a 12 month high of $234.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.39 billion, a PE ratio of 63.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.57.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.20% and a net margin of 11.29%. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Equifax will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equifax in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Equifax during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Equifax during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

