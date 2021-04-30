Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by DeDora Capital Inc.

DeDora Capital Inc. cut its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,374 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Netflix makes up approximately 0.8% of DeDora Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,577,000. IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 15,800 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,544,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,876 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,881,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,623 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 197,596 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $106,846,000 after buying an additional 12,522 shares during the period. 79.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NFLX stock traded up $4.20 on Friday, hitting $513.20. The stock had a trading volume of 156,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,929,389. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $397.86 and a 1 year high of $593.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $527.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $520.30.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total transaction of $534,657.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total value of $1,979,206.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NFLX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Netflix from $605.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. DZ Bank raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Benchmark lowered their price target on Netflix from $485.00 to $472.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Netflix from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $590.90.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

