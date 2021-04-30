Network International Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:NWITY) Short Interest Update

Network International Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:NWITY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, an increase of 183.1% from the March 31st total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NWITY shares. Barclays downgraded Network International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Network International in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

OTCMKTS:NWITY traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.89. The company had a trading volume of 5,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,239. Network International has a 1-year low of $2.54 and a 1-year high of $6.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.66.

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa. The company provides technology-enabled payment solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It offers merchant solutions comprise direct acquiring services that enable merchants to accept digital payments; acquirer processing services for bank customers on behalf of their merchants; payment acceptance solutions; merchant loyalty programs and management; and value-added services, including customer data analytics, dynamic currency conversion, and payment plans.

