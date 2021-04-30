Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 29.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBIX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,905,000 after acquiring an additional 5,536 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 637.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 36,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after acquiring an additional 31,592 shares during the period. International Biotechnology Trust PLC grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 109.6% in the 3rd quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 221,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,328,000 after acquiring an additional 116,000 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $557,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,441,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

NBIX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wedbush reduced their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $126.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.53.

NBIX stock opened at $95.33 on Friday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.02 and a fifty-two week high of $136.26. The company has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.51 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.29.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $2.99. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $247.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.43 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 2,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total transaction of $339,946.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,523,683.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.15, for a total value of $98,739.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,387,401.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,726 shares of company stock valued at $2,416,970 over the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

