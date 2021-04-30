New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust Sells 1,700 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust reduced its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 28.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,300 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust owned about 0.31% of ConocoPhillips worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3,594.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,621,690 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $144,832,000 after buying an additional 3,523,652 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,253,068 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $649,960,000 after buying an additional 3,057,307 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 176.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,646,509 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $185,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966,360 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,819,227 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $512,639,000 after buying an additional 2,899,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 144.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,291,780 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $171,628,000 after buying an additional 2,535,356 shares in the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COP has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank raised ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.92.

COP opened at $52.39 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $27.53 and a 1-year high of $61.14. The stock has a market cap of $73.35 million, a P/E ratio of -47.02, a P/E/G ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 47.91%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

