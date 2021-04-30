New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,308 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 3,345 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of F5 Networks worth $15,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in F5 Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,257,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in F5 Networks by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,124 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $4,772,000 after buying an additional 4,296 shares in the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new position in F5 Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $747,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in F5 Networks by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,160 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in F5 Networks by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,800 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

In other news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,978 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.03, for a total value of $385,769.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,917,063.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 257 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.57, for a total value of $50,261.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,476 shares in the company, valued at $3,808,921.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,794 shares of company stock worth $3,375,173 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

FFIV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on F5 Networks from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on F5 Networks from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on F5 Networks from $216.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet lowered F5 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on F5 Networks from $207.00 to $203.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV opened at $190.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.58. The firm has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 37.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. F5 Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.79 and a twelve month high of $216.15.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $645.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.98 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 13.08%. F5 Networks’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Further Reading: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV).

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.