New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,489 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of IDEX worth $17,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in IDEX by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,517,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,099,078,000 after acquiring an additional 104,381 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in IDEX by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 818,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,005,000 after buying an additional 186,357 shares during the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in IDEX by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 811,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,836,000 after buying an additional 9,330 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in IDEX by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 733,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,132,000 after buying an additional 46,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in IDEX during the 4th quarter valued at $143,190,000. Institutional investors own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

In other IDEX news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total transaction of $750,412.50. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Cowen lowered shares of IDEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. IDEX has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.11.

Shares of IDEX stock opened at $228.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $211.52 and a 200 day moving average of $198.14. IDEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $141.86 and a fifty-two week high of $235.76.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $652.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.96 million. IDEX had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 17.21%. IDEX’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. Analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

