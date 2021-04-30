New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $16.31 Million Position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,664 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 684 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Garmin were worth $16,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GRMN. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Garmin by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Garmin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Garmin by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 280 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Garmin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Garmin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on GRMN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Garmin from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Garmin from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.57.

Garmin stock opened at $138.68 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a 12-month low of $76.02 and a 12-month high of $142.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $133.40 and its 200 day moving average is $121.42. The company has a market capitalization of $26.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. Garmin had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Garmin’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Garmin news, Director Matthew Munn sold 3,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.06, for a total transaction of $441,678.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 3,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.90, for a total transaction of $382,476.60. Insiders have sold a total of 15,931 shares of company stock worth $2,033,475 in the last quarter. 22.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

