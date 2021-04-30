New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $18.96 Million Holdings in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 180,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,204 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $18,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Penn National Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Norway Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Penn National Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Penn National Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PENN opened at $91.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.38 and a beta of 2.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $106.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.31 and a 52-week high of $142.00.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). Penn National Gaming had a negative net margin of 19.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.80) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PENN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Penn National Gaming from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.10.

In other Penn National Gaming news, Chairman Peter M. Carlino sold 3,000,000 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.80, for a total value of $371,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 596,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,840,881.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Saul Reibstein sold 10,000 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.98, for a total transaction of $1,249,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,792,233.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,081,540 shares of company stock worth $382,709,039. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

Featured Article: Dividend Aristocrat Index

