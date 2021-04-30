New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,681 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $14,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hasbro during the first quarter worth about $404,000. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 20.3% during the first quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 35,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,442,000 after buying an additional 5,937 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 27.3% during the first quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 31,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after buying an additional 6,763 shares in the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. raised its position in Hasbro by 89.4% during the first quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 16,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 7,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its position in Hasbro by 8.7% during the first quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 74,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,155,000 after acquiring an additional 5,938 shares during the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HAS stock opened at $99.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of 34.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Hasbro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.20 and a twelve month high of $101.24.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.36. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

HAS has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hasbro presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.06.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

