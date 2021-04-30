New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 28,541 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 315,513 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 28,541 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of BorgWarner worth $14,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BWA. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BorgWarner during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 113.2% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 757 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the third quarter worth $37,000. 86.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Volker Weng sold 2,973 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total value of $139,463.43. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. KeyCorp raised their price target on BorgWarner from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BorgWarner from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet raised BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on BorgWarner from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. BorgWarner has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

NYSE BWA opened at $49.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.24. BorgWarner Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.17 and a twelve month high of $51.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 4.11%. On average, equities analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.46%.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

