Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.630-1.730 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.640. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.90 billion-$10.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.69 billion.Newell Brands also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.410-0.450 EPS.
Newell Brands stock opened at $26.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06. Newell Brands has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $27.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.
Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 17.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Newell Brands will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.
Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newell Brands from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.09.
Newell Brands Company Profile
Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.
