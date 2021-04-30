Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.630-1.730 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.640. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.90 billion-$10.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.69 billion.Newell Brands also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.410-0.450 EPS.

Newell Brands stock opened at $26.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06. Newell Brands has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $27.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 17.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Newell Brands will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.12%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newell Brands from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.09.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

