Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nexa Resources had a negative net margin of 32.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.22%.
NEXA traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.34. 456,276 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,740. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.89. Nexa Resources has a 1-year low of $3.46 and a 1-year high of $12.58.
The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.2643 per share. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Nexa Resources’s payout ratio is currently 72.22%.
About Nexa Resources
Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces zinc, silver, gold, copper, cement, sulfuric acid, lead, agricultural lime, and copper sulfate deposits. The company owns and operates five underground polymetallic mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.
