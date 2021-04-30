Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nexa Resources had a negative net margin of 32.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.22%.

NEXA traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.34. 456,276 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,740. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.89. Nexa Resources has a 1-year low of $3.46 and a 1-year high of $12.58.

Get Nexa Resources alerts:

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.2643 per share. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Nexa Resources’s payout ratio is currently 72.22%.

NEXA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Nexa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Nexa Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Nexa Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $8.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nexa Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nexa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.43.

About Nexa Resources

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces zinc, silver, gold, copper, cement, sulfuric acid, lead, agricultural lime, and copper sulfate deposits. The company owns and operates five underground polymetallic mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Nexa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.