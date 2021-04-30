Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Trading Down 6.8% on Disappointing Earnings

Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) traded down 6.8% on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $9.77 and last traded at $9.78. 1,417 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 107,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.49.

The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.08). Nexa Resources had a negative net margin of 32.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.22%.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.2643 per share. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Nexa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.22%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Nexa Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nexa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut Nexa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Nexa Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $8.50 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Nexa Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEXA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Nexa Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Nexa Resources by 25,307.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 26,067 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Nexa Resources by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 462,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,459,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Nexa Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,726,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in Nexa Resources by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 909,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,655,000 after acquiring an additional 191,988 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.42% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.66.

Nexa Resources Company Profile (NYSE:NEXA)

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces zinc, silver, gold, copper, cement, sulfuric acid, lead, agricultural lime, and copper sulfate deposits. The company owns and operates five underground polymetallic mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

