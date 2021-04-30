NEXT Financial Group Inc Acquires 802 Shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) by 415.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 995 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Editas Medicine were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDIT. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,718,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,455,000 after buying an additional 11,775 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Editas Medicine in the 4th quarter valued at $47,163,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Editas Medicine by 156.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 502,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,214,000 after acquiring an additional 306,132 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 471,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Editas Medicine by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 412,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,934,000 after acquiring an additional 5,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Editas Medicine from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Chardan Capital upped their price target on Editas Medicine from $55.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Monday, March 8th. Truist lowered Editas Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.83.

EDIT stock opened at $37.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.31 and a 200-day moving average of $49.12. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.48 and a beta of 2.10. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.41 and a 12-month high of $99.95.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $11.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 99.62% and a negative return on equity of 26.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.74) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis type 10, a genetic form of vision loss that leads to blindness in childhood.

