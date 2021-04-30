NEXT Financial Group Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

NEXT Financial Group Inc cut its holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Nordson were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,173,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,039,645,000 after purchasing an additional 62,196 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Nordson by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 926,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,162,000 after buying an additional 32,521 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Nordson by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 867,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $174,360,000 after buying an additional 59,164 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Nordson by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 842,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,423,000 after acquiring an additional 170,709 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 669,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,749,000 after acquiring an additional 127,679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $214.90 on Friday. Nordson Co. has a 52-week low of $153.01 and a 52-week high of $223.37. The stock has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $204.61 and its 200 day moving average is $199.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.26. Nordson had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The business had revenue of $526.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.47%.

In other Nordson news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 5,388 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.06, for a total value of $1,050,983.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,517 shares in the company, valued at $3,026,746.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shelly Peet sold 9,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total transaction of $1,882,517.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,779 shares of company stock worth $4,021,255 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet raised Nordson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Nordson from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Nordson in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nordson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.60.

Nordson Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

