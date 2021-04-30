NEXT Financial Group Inc Lowers Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lowered its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 63.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 474 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SWK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth about $287,044,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,344,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,382,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,347 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 131.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,719,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $307,075,000 after purchasing an additional 976,663 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 946,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,976,000 after acquiring an additional 322,409 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 977,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $174,512,000 after acquiring an additional 227,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

SWK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America raised Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.77.

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $209.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $33.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.28. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.64 and a 52 week high of $211.43.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 6.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 3,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total value of $629,511.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,780,397.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

