NEXT Financial Group Inc Purchases 2,600 Shares of Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP)

NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) by 260.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Retractable Technologies were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Retractable Technologies by 307.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Retractable Technologies by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Retractable Technologies by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Retractable Technologies by 26,215.8% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 4,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Retractable Technologies by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Retractable Technologies alerts:

In related news, Director Walter O. Bigby, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $50,100.00. Corporate insiders own 59.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN RVP opened at $9.94 on Friday. Retractable Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.82 and a 12 month high of $21.50. The firm has a market cap of $337.79 million, a P/E ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Retractable Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 1st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $32.00 million during the quarter. Retractable Technologies had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 46.02%.

Retractable Technologies Company Profile

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other medical products for the healthcare industry in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. It principally offers VanishPoint safety products comprising tuberculin, insulin, autodisable, and allergy antigen syringes; IV catheters; blood collection tube holders; blood collection sets; and Patient Safe safety medical products, including syringes and Luer caps.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP).

Receive News & Ratings for Retractable Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retractable Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.