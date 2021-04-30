NEXT Financial Group Inc Sells 1,450 Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

NEXT Financial Group Inc trimmed its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) by 38.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Ativo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

NYSE:TME opened at $17.80 on Friday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12 month low of $10.30 and a 12 month high of $32.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $29.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.34.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.33 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 14.25%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on TME. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $18.20 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Macquarie lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tencent Music Entertainment Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.75.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the provision of online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded by Jia Xin Peng on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Further Reading: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.