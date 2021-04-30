NIO (NYSE:NIO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at CLSA

CLSA began coverage on shares of NIO (NYSE:NIO) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered NIO from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $46.40 to $68.30 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Nomura began coverage on NIO in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $80.30 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of NIO in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on NIO from $60.00 to $38.80 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NIO from $33.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.63.

NIO traded up $1.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.13. 2,735,327 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,479,336. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.82 and a beta of 2.81. NIO has a 1-year low of $3.08 and a 1-year high of $66.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.73) earnings per share. Analysts predict that NIO will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NIO during the fourth quarter worth about $666,462,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of NIO by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,242,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,126 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of NIO by 407,573.9% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 8,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,290,000 after purchasing an additional 8,497,915 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of NIO by 213.5% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,448,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,392,059 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of NIO by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,430,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603,891 shares during the period.

About NIO

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

