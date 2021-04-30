NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Short Interest Up 65.7% in April

NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,930,000 shares, an increase of 65.7% from the March 31st total of 5,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

NI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of NiSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of NiSource in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.20.

Shares of NI stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.87. The stock had a trading volume of 61,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,044,461. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.30. NiSource has a 52-week low of $21.09 and a 52-week high of $26.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of -32.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. NiSource had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NiSource will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In other NiSource news, SVP Michael Hooper sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $111,150.00. Also, COO Pablo Vegas sold 5,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total transaction of $122,653.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,328,318.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of NiSource by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,879,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $960,717,000 after buying an additional 4,522,775 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NiSource during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,829,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in shares of NiSource by 152.8% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,150,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,265,000 after buying an additional 1,904,000 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NiSource during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,551,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of NiSource by 110.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,568,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,990,000 after buying an additional 821,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

