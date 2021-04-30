Noble Roman’s, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NROM) Short Interest Update

Noble Roman’s, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NROM) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the March 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NROM traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.44. 50,130 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,014. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Noble Roman’s has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.40 and a 200 day moving average of $0.39.

Noble Roman’s Company Profile

Noble Roman's, Inc sells and services franchises and licenses, and operates foodservice locations for stand-alone restaurants and non-traditional foodservice operations. The company franchises, licenses, and operates locations under the Noble Roman's Craft Pizza & Pub, Noble Roman's Pizza, Noble Roman's Take-N-Bake, and Tuscano's Italian Style Subs trade names, which provide breadsticks and cheesy stix with dip, pizza, pasta, salads, wings, baked sandwiches, and other related breakfast products, as well as a selection of desserts.

