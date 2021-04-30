Nokia’s (NOK) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Nokia (NYSE:NOK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on NOK. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. SEB Equities raised Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Nokia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Shares of NOK traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.68. The stock had a trading volume of 3,670,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,193,195. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.53. Nokia has a 12 month low of $3.21 and a 12 month high of $9.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.29 billion, a PE ratio of 31.20, a PEG ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.06.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. Nokia had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 3.31%. Equities analysts anticipate that Nokia will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Nokia by 3,404.7% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 7,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 7,286 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Nokia during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nokia during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nokia during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Orin Green Financial LLC bought a new stake in Nokia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 4.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nokia Company Profile

Nokia Corporation provides mobile and fixed network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

