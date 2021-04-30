Nomura Initiates Coverage on Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER)

Nomura began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cowen upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $49.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.58.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies stock opened at $54.93 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $102.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.80 and a beta of 1.60. Uber Technologies has a 12 month low of $26.58 and a 12 month high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.12% and a negative return on equity of 43.27%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.64) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Uber Technologies will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $372,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 189,108 shares in the company, valued at $10,837,779.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,756 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $1,247,850.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 147,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,880,265.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 80.9% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 8,452 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 3,781 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 12.3% during the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 44,010 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 4,807 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 2.3% during the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 24,235 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 174.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,164 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 33.3% during the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 12,373 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 3,093 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

Read More: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.