Nord/LB Analysts Give LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) a €115.00 Price Target

Nord/LB set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on LEG. Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. UBS Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €166.30 ($195.65) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €136.94 ($161.11).

Get LEG Immobilien alerts:

LEG stock opened at €116.00 ($136.47) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €114.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of €118.45. LEG Immobilien has a 12-month low of €75.17 ($88.44) and a 12-month high of €98.50 ($115.88).

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for LEG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LEG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.