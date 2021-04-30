Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) PT Raised to $285.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from $250.00 to $285.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the railroad operator’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NSC. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $286.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $283.00 to $271.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Norfolk Southern has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $254.91.

NYSE NSC traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $279.27. The company had a trading volume of 17,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,957. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.29. Norfolk Southern has a 1-year low of $157.48 and a 1-year high of $287.43. The company has a market cap of $76.03 billion, a PE ratio of 36.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $269.74 and a 200-day moving average of $246.49.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.30%.

In other news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $338,663.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,081,690. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $627,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,448,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,920 shares of company stock valued at $976,265. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NSC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $592,504,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,773,852 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,084,755,000 after purchasing an additional 897,259 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,970,452 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,794,739,000 after purchasing an additional 867,636 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 600,172.6% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 570,259 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $135,499,000 after purchasing an additional 570,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,182,275 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $280,920,000 after acquiring an additional 418,486 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

