Norges Bank Acquires New Holdings in Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 24,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,198,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VEC. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Vectrus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,061,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vectrus by 1,231.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,025,000 after buying an additional 130,680 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Vectrus by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 488,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,270,000 after buying an additional 84,360 shares during the period. Clark Estates Inc. NY bought a new position in Vectrus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,640,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Vectrus by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 203,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,400,000 after buying an additional 35,248 shares during the period. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VEC opened at $52.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $612.93 million, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Vectrus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.83 and a 1 year high of $60.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.67.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $355.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.81 million. Vectrus had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 2.19%. Equities analysts forecast that Vectrus, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 6th.

In other news, SVP Kevin A. Leonard sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.56, for a total transaction of $102,480.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,656 shares in the company, valued at $331,215.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and base operations, supply chain and logistics, information technology mission support, and engineering and digital integration services. It offers facility and base operations services, such as facilities operations and maintenance, base life support, facilities engineering and management, airfield management, civil engineering, public works, transportation operations, and emergency services.

