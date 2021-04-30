Norges Bank Purchases Shares of 21,116 Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 6,073,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,895,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,437,000 after acquiring an additional 838,668 shares in the last quarter. Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,895,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 643,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,101,000 after acquiring an additional 87,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 240,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,758,000 after acquiring an additional 29,987 shares in the last quarter. 79.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ARQT opened at $30.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.31 and its 200 day moving average is $28.07. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.51 and a 1-year high of $39.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.09. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John W. Smither sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $43,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bhaskar Chaudhuri sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total value of $280,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 862,671 shares in the company, valued at $24,206,548.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,649 shares of company stock worth $1,163,602.

ARQT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jonestrading assumed coverage on Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen raised their price objective on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

