Norges Bank Takes $793,000 Position in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 188,799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 303.3% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,550 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. 85.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group stock opened at $4.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $669.17 million, a PE ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 3.66. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.78 and a 52-week high of $6.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.31.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 0.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Lovoi sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $280,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 284,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,775,467.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $6.25 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

