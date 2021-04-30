Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. AlphaValue upgraded Norsk Hydro ASA to a reduce rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. UBS Group downgraded Norsk Hydro ASA from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Norsk Hydro ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays raised Norsk Hydro ASA from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Norsk Hydro ASA has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.75.

NHYDY opened at $6.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.83. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $6.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of -34.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.57.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter. Norsk Hydro ASA had a positive return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 2.65%. Research analysts forecast that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2878 per share. This represents a yield of 4.37%. This is a boost from Norsk Hydro ASA’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. Norsk Hydro ASA’s dividend payout ratio is 183.33%.

Norsk Hydro ASA Company Profile

Norsk Hydro ASA operates as an integrated aluminum company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Bauxite & Alumina, Aluminium Metal, Metal Markets, Rolling, Extrusions, and Energy. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.

