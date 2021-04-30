North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.25, Fidelity Earnings reports. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 23.22%. North American Construction Group updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.600-1.900 EPS.

North American Construction Group stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.35. 8,522 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,284. The company has a market cap of $408.96 million, a P/E ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. North American Construction Group has a twelve month low of $4.48 and a twelve month high of $13.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.0315 per share. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. This is an increase from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.62%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of North American Construction Group in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. ATB Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price target on shares of North American Construction Group in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

