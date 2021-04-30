Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) PT Raised to $409.00 at Susquehanna Bancshares

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Susquehanna Bancshares from $350.00 to $409.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “positive” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 14.72% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $386.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.50.

NOC stock traded up $4.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $356.52. 6,475 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,129,999. Northrop Grumman has a twelve month low of $282.88 and a twelve month high of $354.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $57.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $326.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $307.71.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.48 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 6.94%. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Northrop Grumman will post 22.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.93, for a total value of $293,236.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,213,509.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David T. Perry sold 5,552 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.72, for a total transaction of $1,664,045.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,414 shares in the company, valued at $2,222,124.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,286 shares of company stock valued at $4,294,598. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,158 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,643,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the third quarter worth $138,000. tru Independence LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 56.5% in the third quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,602 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

