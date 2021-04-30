Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Sets New 1-Year High After Earnings Beat

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $353.22 and last traded at $353.22, with a volume of 22773 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $338.37.

The aerospace company reported $6.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.48 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.48 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 27.35%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $386.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $373.08.

In other Northrop Grumman news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.87, for a total value of $301,619.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,476 shares in the company, valued at $1,922,530.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Lesley A. Kalan sold 1,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total transaction of $480,963.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,331 shares in the company, valued at $3,801,770.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,286 shares of company stock worth $4,294,598. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NOC. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 382.9% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,104,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $336,532,000 after acquiring an additional 875,705 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 2,205.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 643,427 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $196,065,000 after purchasing an additional 615,521 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,412,149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $430,309,000 after purchasing an additional 430,661 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 300.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 509,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $155,377,000 after purchasing an additional 382,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,243,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $378,901,000 after purchasing an additional 289,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $56.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $326.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $307.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile (NYSE:NOC)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

