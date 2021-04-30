Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($2.06) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.17) by ($0.16). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 114.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.18%. The company had revenue of $9.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Norwegian Cruise Line to post $-9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NCLH traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.69. The stock had a trading volume of 114,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,972,414. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.24. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 52 week low of $9.24 and a 52 week high of $34.49.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group raised their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Norwegian Cruise Line presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.46.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

