NOV (NYSE:NOV) Trading 9.5% Higher

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) traded up 9.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.89 and last traded at $14.87. 204,578 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 4,941,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.58.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. COKER & PALMER cut shares of NOV from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NOV from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America raised shares of NOV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NOV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NOV currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.09.

Get NOV alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 2.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.85.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. NOV had a negative net margin of 36.63% and a positive return on equity of 1.13%. On average, analysts forecast that NOV Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Scott K. Duff sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total value of $148,100.00. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in NOV by 108.6% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in NOV in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in NOV in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NOV in the 1st quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new position in NOV in the 1st quarter worth about $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

NOV Company Profile (NYSE:NOV)

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for use in oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.