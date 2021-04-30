Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Novozymes A/S is primarily engaged in the development, production, and distribution of enzymes. Its business consists of two segments, enzyme business and bio business. The Company’s enzyme business segment offers detergent enzymes that are used in laundry and dishwashing, technical enzymes used in the transformation of starch into different kinds of sugars and have application in leather, textile, and forest product industries, food enzymes used in production of bread, wine, juice, beer, noodles, alcohol, and pasta and feed enzymes used in animal feed. Its bio business segment offers microorganisms that are used in industrial and municipal wastewater treatment, as well as in the cleaning of surfaces such as carpet, concrete, drain lines, and septic tanks in industrial and household applications. It also has application in the Biopharmaceutical ingredients used in pharmaceutical industry. Novozymes A/S is headquartered in Bagsvaerd, Denmark. “

NVZMY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a report on Wednesday. Danske upgraded shares of Novozymes A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Novozymes A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Novozymes A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS NVZMY opened at $71.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Novozymes A/S has a 52 week low of $48.24 and a 52 week high of $72.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.74 and a beta of 0.47.

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $552.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.66 million. Novozymes A/S had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 21.63%. Equities research analysts expect that Novozymes A/S will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes and microorganisms in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers agriculture solutions, including crop production, and animal health and nutrition solutions; liquefaction, saccharifaction, fermentation, cellulosic hydrolysis, and process enhancement solutions for bioenergy; baking, beverages, dairy, starch, and protein ingredients for the food and beverage industry; and laundry, dishwashing, and professional cleaning solutions for the household care industry.

