Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Rating Increased to Overweight at Piper Sandler

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $37.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 33.38% from the company’s current price.

NTNX has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Nutanix from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Nutanix from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Nutanix from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.21.

NASDAQ NTNX opened at $27.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 1.97. Nutanix has a fifty-two week low of $17.29 and a fifty-two week high of $35.58.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.55. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 1,175,319.00% and a negative net margin of 69.59%. The firm had revenue of $346.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.07 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Nutanix will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Dheeraj Pandey sold 1,210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $32,065,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 886,000 shares in the company, valued at $23,479,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 3,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total value of $85,007.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,880 shares in the company, valued at $721,728. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,252,555 shares of company stock worth $33,207,602. Insiders own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Nutanix by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,873,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,581,000 after acquiring an additional 168,100 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Nutanix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,535,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Nutanix by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,345,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,878,000 after purchasing an additional 56,807 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Nutanix by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,007,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,102,000 after purchasing an additional 34,125 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Nutanix by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 646,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,589,000 after purchasing an additional 42,231 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

