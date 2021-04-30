Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,732 Shares of Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 95,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Orgenesis were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Orgenesis by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 280,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 42,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Orgenesis by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 976,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after acquiring an additional 78,136 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Orgenesis by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,019 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Orgenesis in the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Orgenesis by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORGS stock opened at $4.71 on Friday. Orgenesis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $8.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 7.68 and a current ratio of 7.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.98 million, a PE ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.55.

Orgenesis Inc, a biotech company, focusing on cell and gene therapies (CGTs). The company develops a Point of Care (POCare) platform includes three enabling components: a pipeline of licensed POCare Therapeutics that are processed and produced in closed, automated POCare Technology systems across a collaborative POCare Network.

