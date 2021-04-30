Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM) by 20.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,100 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Pampa Energía worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Senvest Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pampa Energía by 862.3% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 201,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after buying an additional 180,831 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Pampa Energía during the fourth quarter worth about $3,667,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Pampa Energía in the fourth quarter worth $189,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Pampa Energía by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Pampa Energía by 24.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 65,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,805,000 after buying an additional 12,721 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Pampa Energía alerts:

PAM opened at $13.62 on Friday. Pampa Energía S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $9.21 and a fifty-two week high of $15.25. The company has a market cap of $773.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.53.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. Pampa Energía had a return on equity of 4.40% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $285.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.18 million. As a group, analysts expect that Pampa Energía S.A. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Pampa Energía from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.55.

About Pampa Energía

Pampa EnergÃ­a SA, an integrated power company, engages in the generation and transmission of electricity in Argentina. It operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. The company generates electricity through combined thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

Further Reading: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Pampa Energía Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pampa Energía and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.