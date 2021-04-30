Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) by 40.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,279 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Casper Sleep worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Casper Sleep by 32,123.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 32,123 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Casper Sleep by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 8,571 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Casper Sleep by 224.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,587 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Casper Sleep by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,629,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Casper Sleep by 91.6% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 25,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 12,098 shares during the last quarter. 34.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CSPR opened at $8.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $350.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86. Casper Sleep Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.53 and a 12 month high of $10.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.50.

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $150.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.15 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Casper Sleep Inc. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Casper Sleep from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Casper Sleep from $10.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wedbush upgraded Casper Sleep from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $10.50 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Casper Sleep from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Casper Sleep has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

In other news, insider Emilie Arel sold 19,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total transaction of $138,597.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 487,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,514,276.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Neil Parikh sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $866,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,111,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,024,871.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 206,069 shares of company stock valued at $1,486,957 in the last ninety days.

Casper Sleep Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services. As of December 31, 2020, the company distributed its products through its e-commerce platform, 67 Casper retail stores, and 20 retail partners.

