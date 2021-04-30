Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $562,000 Holdings in HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 172,372 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,047 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HC2 were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in HC2 during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HC2 by 487.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 8,878 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HC2 in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in HC2 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in HC2 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. 38.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HCHC opened at $4.22 on Friday. HC2 Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.06 and a 52 week high of $4.75. The firm has a market cap of $323.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 2.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $251.80 million for the quarter. HC2 had a negative net margin of 6.90% and a negative return on equity of 9.73%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HC2 Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Avram A. Glazer purchased 92,099 shares of HC2 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.52 per share, for a total transaction of $324,188.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,789.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Avram A. Glazer bought 2,164,108 shares of HC2 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.80 per share, for a total transaction of $8,223,610.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,238.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 2,317,207 shares of company stock valued at $8,775,339. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised HC2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th.

HC2 Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides construction, insurance, life sciences, broadcasting, and other services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company models, details, fabricates, and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial, and infrastructure construction projects, including building and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, and power plants.

