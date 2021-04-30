Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $603,000 Stake in Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 66,311 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,085 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kaleido Biosciences were worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLDO. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kaleido Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $25,143,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 136.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 55,094 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Kaleido Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $149,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 938,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,541,000 after purchasing an additional 404,988 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Kaleido Biosciences by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 6,156 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kaleido Biosciences alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Ventures Fund Iv Gene Flagship acquired 215,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $2,472,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

KLDO opened at $8.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $341.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 0.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.25 and its 200 day moving average is $9.20. Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.04 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50.

Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on KLDO shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Kaleido Biosciences from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Chardan Capital raised their price target on Kaleido Biosciences from $10.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Kaleido Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kaleido Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Kaleido Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Kaleido Biosciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.58.

Kaleido Biosciences Profile

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage healthcare company, develops microbiome metabolic therapies. The company develops KB195 for the treatment of patients with urea cycle disorder; KB295 to treat ulcerative colitis; KB174 for the treatment of hepatic encephalopathy; and KB109 to treat COVID-19 disease.

See Also: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLDO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO).

Receive News & Ratings for Kaleido Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaleido Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.