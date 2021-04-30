Nuveen Asset Management LLC Makes New $458,000 Investment in Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Aligos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $145,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $158,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Aligos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALGS shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Aligos Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Aligos Therapeutics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aligos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

Shares of ALGS stock opened at $27.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.83. Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.82 and a 1 year high of $37.51.

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.27). As a group, analysts forecast that Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aligos Therapeutics

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.

